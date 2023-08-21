Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Ukraine strikes at least five aircraft in Russia over past days

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 21, 2023 8:53 PM 2 min read
Tu-22M and Tupolev Tu-160 take part in a rehearsal for 2020 Victory Day parade on Moscow's Tverskaya Street on June 20, 2020. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
In a series of attacks over the past two days, agents cooperating with Ukrainian military intelligence have destroyed or damaged five Russian aircraft, including strategic bombers used to strike Ukraine, New Voice reported, citing unnamed sources in Ukrainian military intelligence.

According to NV's sources, agents attacked the Soltsy military airfield in Russia's Novgorod Oblast on Aug. 19, destroying a Tu-22 M3 bomber and damaging two more aircraft.

The source also said that on the morning of Aug. 21, two more Russian bombers were damaged in Russia's Kaluga Oblast at the Shaykovka airfield as a result of a drone attack carried out by saboteurs working with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate.

"These drone operations are coordinated by the (Intelligence Directorate) and have caused sensitive losses to the enemy in military aviation. And the most important thing is that such planes are no longer produced in the aggressor country," the source told NV.

Intelligence Directorate representative Andriy Yusov separately told Ukrainian Liga news on Aug. 21 that "at least one plane" was damaged at the Shaykovka airfield following a drone attack.

"At least one plane is damaged. As in most cases, the Russian regime is trying to hide the true extent of losses and damage," Yusov told Liga.

Regarding Ukraine's military intelligence activities in Russia, Yusov said that the Intelligence Directorate "continues to perform tasks, including on the territory of the aggressor state."

According to Ukraine's Air Force, the Shaykovka base hosts Russian Tu-22M bombers, used to attack Ukraine. Russia reportedly launched four Kh-22 cruise missiles over Ukraine with planes from this base on Aug. 15.

Kaluga's Governor Vladislav Shapsha claimed on Telegram on Aug. 21 that a drone attack had been repelled in the Kirovsky District and that there were no casualties or damages to infrastructure.

But according to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, a Ukrainian drone crashed into the airfield's territory on the morning of Aug. 21, damaging an "unused airplane."

The Kyiv Independent could not independently confirm this information.  

This event follows a series of attacks unfolding on Russian soil and occupied territories for the past months.

On Aug. 17, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed a Ukrainian naval drone had attempted to attack Russian ships in the Black Sea, adding that two Russian patrol ships had destroyed the naval drone before it reached its destination.

Earlier on Aug. 13, Roman Starovoyt, governor of Russia’s Kursk region, claimed that "shells coming from Ukraine" had hit a house in the village of Volfino, injuring three people.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, also claimed that Russian air defense had intercepted two drones in the region on the same day.

From Moscow to Novorossiysk: The list of attacks on Russian soil
On the morning of Aug. 4, the residents of the Russian city of Novorossiysk woke to a 112-meter-long Navy ship being towed back to port after it was hit by a drone attack on the Black Sea overnight. While the Russian Defense Ministry claimed there were no casualties or damage,
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

