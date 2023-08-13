Russian governors claim Ukrainian attacks on Kursk, Belgorod regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Roman Starovoyt, governor of Russia’s Kursk region, claimed on Aug. 13 that “shells coming from Ukraine” had hit a house in the village of Volfino, injuring three people.

The injured with shrapnel wounds have been hospitalized, according to the report.

Volfino sits on the border with Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, subjected to daily Russian attacks from across the border.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, also claimed that Russian air defense had intercepted two drones in the region on the same day. One was reported to be downed in the village of Solomino, south of Belgorod.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Meanwhile, BBC Russia reported explosions in Beglorod just after a loitering munition was spotted in the air.

Pictures published online showed a damaged residential building in Belgorod.

The Kyiv Independent couldn’t independently verify the claim.

Multiple isolated drone attacks have occurred within Russian soil since Moscow unleashed its fill-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February last year.

These attacks appear to primarily focus on disrupting the infrastructure that supports the logistics of the Russian military. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for most of these attacks.