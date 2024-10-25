Organizer Photo
General Staff: Russia has lost 685,910 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 25, 2024 8:16 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of a mortar unit launch the attack in the direction Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 18, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 685,910 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 25.

This number includes 1,630 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,097 tanks, 18,287 armored fighting vehicles, 27,365 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,753 artillery systems, 1,238 multiple launch rocket systems, 982 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,670 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: First North Korean troops arrive in Kursk Oblast to participate in Russia’s war against Ukraine
Key developments on Oct. 24: * First North Korean troops deployed to front line in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s military intelligence says * North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine for Russia would be ‘fair game,’ White House says * South Korea could ‘review’ ban on supply of lethal arms to Ukraine,…
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:10 AM

Ukraine cannot join NATO while at war, Scholz says.

Speaking to German public broadcaster ZDF on Oct. 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Kyiv's appeals for an immediate invitation to join NATO, stating that "a country at war absolutely cannot become a member of NATO."
