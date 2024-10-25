General Staff: Russia has lost 685,910 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 685,910 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 25.

This number includes 1,630 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,097 tanks, 18,287 armored fighting vehicles, 27,365 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,753 artillery systems, 1,238 multiple launch rocket systems, 982 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,670 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.