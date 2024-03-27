Skip to content
Russian investigators receive 143 reports about missing persons after Moscow shooting

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2024 5:32 PM 1 min read
A law enforcement officer stands guard outside the burning Crocus City Hall concert hall following the shooting incident in Moscow, Russia, on March 23, 2024. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia's Investigative Committee received 143 reports about people missing following the March 22 terrorist attack in Moscow, the Russian state-owned agency RIA Novosti reported on March 27.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow's suburb, on the evening of March 22, killing at least 139 people. A branch of the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack shortly thereafter.

According to Russian health officials, 360 people have been injured, including 92 still in the hospital and 63 who have already been released. Another 205 received outpatient care.

The Investigative Committee also reported that the bodies of 84 victims had been identified, including five children aged nine to 16 years.

The attack was the deadliest such incident in Russia since the Beslan school siege in 2004, which killed 334 people, excluding the 31 assailants.

Moscow attack suspects’ families interrogated by Russia in Tajikistan, interviewed by media
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Tajik service also published an article on March 27 containing a series of interviews with the suspects’ family members, many of whom said they found it hard to believe the men would have been motivated by extremist Islamic beliefs.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:13 PM

Samsung Pay will stop working with Russian Mir cards in April.

The move was likely spurred by the announcement of new U.S. sanctions against the Russian National Payment Card system (NSPK) in February 2024, which coincided with the second anniversary of the full-scale war and the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a penal colony in Russia.
9:39 AM

Reuters: Russia facing delays in oil payments from China, Turkey and UAE.

Banks in China, the UAE, and Turkey have boosted sanctions compliance leading to Russian oil firms facing months of delays in receiving payments, Reuters reported on March 27. In some cases, money transfers to Moscow have been rejected entirely, several sources familiar with the matter told the outlet.
1:21 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 26, firing 36 times and causing at least 181 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
