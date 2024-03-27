Russian investigators receive 143 reports about missing persons after Moscow shooting

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Investigative Committee received 143 reports about people missing following the March 22 terrorist attack in Moscow, the Russian state-owned agency RIA Novosti reported on March 27.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow's suburb, on the evening of March 22, killing at least 139 people. A branch of the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack shortly thereafter.

According to Russian health officials, 360 people have been injured, including 92 still in the hospital and 63 who have already been released. Another 205 received outpatient care.

The Investigative Committee also reported that the bodies of 84 victims had been identified, including five children aged nine to 16 years.

The attack was the deadliest such incident in Russia since the Beslan school siege in 2004, which killed 334 people, excluding the 31 assailants.