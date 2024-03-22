Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Islamic State, Russia, Shooting, Moscow, Moscow Oblast
Edit post

Islamic State claims responsibility for Moscow terrorist attack

by Chris York March 23, 2024 12:38 AM 2 min read
A law enforcement officer stands guard outside the burning Crocus City Hall concert hall following the shooting incident in Moscow, Russia, on March 23, 2024. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The terrorist group Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the mass shooting at a concert hall in Moscow on March 22 that has left at least 40 people dead.

A post on the group’s Telegram, said: “Soldiers of the Islamic State attacked a big crowd of Christians in the city of Krasnogorsk...killing and wounding hundreds”.

The post also claimed the attackers "withdrew safely" after the attack.

The claim has not been independently verified and IS has in the past claimed responsibility for attacks it did not carry out.

But sources told CNN’s Alex Marquardt that there has been "fairly specific" intelligence that ISIS-K, also known as Islamic State – Khorasan Province, has been planning attacks inside Russia.

On March 7, the U.S. Embassy in Russia issued a warning that "extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow" and urged American citizens to stay away from concentrations of people over the next 48 hours.

And earlier this month, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had thwarted an attack on a synagogue by an IS cell.

The attack on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall killed at least 40 and wounded more than 100, Russian state-controlled news agency TASS claimed, citing the preliminary data of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Images posted to social media showed them walking unchallenged through the venue and firing indiscriminately at those inside.

Moscow shooting: Gunmen fire into crowd at concert hall, over 100 casualties reported
Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti claimed that at least three men sporting camouflage and automatic weapons shot at people at the Crocus City Hall ahead of a concert. According to the preliminary data of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), 40 people were killed and more than 100 wounde…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:34 PM

Kyiv Independent's new documentary debuts on YouTube.

"Genocide is the crime of crimes. So, is Russia committing one in Ukraine?" The new documentary by the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit, "Destroy, in Whole or in Part," debuted on YouTube on March 22.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.