Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Crocus City Hall attack, Russia, Tajikistan, ISIS, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Moscow attack suspects' families interrogated by Russia in Tajikistan, interviewed by media

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2024 10:42 AM 3 min read
A Russian law enforcement officer patrols near the Crocus City Hall concert hall outside Moscow, Russia, on March 23, 2024, after the terrorist attack that killed at least 139 people. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian investigators went to Tajikistan on March 26 to question the families of the suspects of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack, Reuters reported, citing sources from the Tajik security services.

Separately, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Tajik service published an article on March 27 containing a series of interviews with the family members, many of whom said they found it hard to believe the men would have been motivated by extremist Islamic beliefs.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, on the evening of March 22, killing at least 139 people and injuring over 120.  A branch of the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack shortly thereafter.

Russian authorities are currently holding eight people in pre-trial detention in connection with the terrorist attack, seven of whom are from Tajikistan. An eighth suspect from Kyrgyzstan was brought into court in Russia on March 26.

Four of those detained are Tajik men accused of personally carrying out the attack. They appeared in court showing clear signs of abuse, following videos and pictures that were widely circulated on Russian social media depicting their alleged torture at the hands of Russian authorities.

Russia’s response to terrorist attack, alleged torture of suspects, follows pattern of abuse in Ukraine
Photos and videos of the alleged torture of the suspects have been widely circulated on Russian social media.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Russian investigators went to the Tajik capital Dushanbe on March 26 to question the suspects' families, the sources told Reuters.

Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon is reportedly "overseeing the investigation on the Tajik side," the sources said.

The families and acquaintances of two of the suspects, Faridun Shamsiddin and Muhammadsobir Faizov, told RFE/RL that the two men were non-practicing Muslims who drank alcohol and enjoyed parties. A relative of Shamsiddin's said that he "could not have killed a sparrow. He was a coward."

RFE/RL reported that Shamsiddin is a convicted sex offender and had been sentenced to seven years in prison, but was released in 2020.

Faizov, who is 19 years old, had worked as a fruit seller in St. Petersburg, his mother told RFE/RL.

"He's not a person who would do something like this. He must have been brainwashed by someone," his mother said, adding that she had talked to him one day before the attacks.

"We spoke twice that day, in the morning and evening. He would only say that he was doing well and asked about me. He talked about his job and said everything will be fine."

Hours after the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to connect the attack to Kyiv, claiming that the detained suspects planned to flee to Ukraine. Later, he recognized that the terrorist attack "was committed by radical Islamists" but still alleged that Ukraine was to blame without providing evidence.

The White House has said there was no indication that Ukraine was behind the Moscow attack.

Opinion: Why ISIS attacked Russia and why Russia blames Ukraine
The terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in a Moscow suburb was no bolt from the blue. The Kremlin dismissed U.S. intelligence warnings of an imminent attack by “extremists,” possibly to shift the blame to a convenient scapegoat when the attack came. The murder of
The Kyiv IndependentOmar Ashour
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:39 AM

Reuters: Russia facing delays in oil payments from China, Turkey and UAE.

Banks in China, the UAE, and Turkey have boosted sanctions compliance leading to Russian oil firms facing months of delays in receiving payments, Reuters reported on March 27. In some cases, money transfers to Moscow have been rejected entirely, several sources familiar with the matter told the outlet.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:21 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 26, firing 36 times and causing at least 181 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
11:48 PM

Ukraine beats Iceland, qualifies for Euro 2024.

Ukraine's national football team has qualified for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship after beating Iceland 2:1. It will be Ukraine's 4th straight European Championship, with the 2024 edition taking place in Germany in June and July.
8:43 PM

Zelensky meets Estonian parliament speaker in Kyiv.

"We discussed further assistance for Ukraine from Estonia and other partners and the progress in the preparation of a bilateral security agreement," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to his Telegram channel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.