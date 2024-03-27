Russian media: Number of wounded in Moscow attack rises to 360

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The number of injured in the March 22 terrorist attack in a Moscow suburb rose to 360, the Russian state-run media outlet TASS reported on March 27.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, on the evening of March 22, killing at least 139 people. A branch of the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack shortly thereafter.

Russian authorities had previously estimated the number of wounded to be around 180. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told TASS that the figure had significantly increased days after the attack because many people did not immediately seek medical assistance.

According to Russian health officials, the figure stood at 360 as of March 27, including 92 still in the hospital and 63 who have already been released. Another 205 received outpatient care.

The attack was the deadliest such incident in Russia since the Beslan school siege in 2004, which killed 334 people, excluding the 31 assailants.