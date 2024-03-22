Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Moscow, Shooting, explosion in Russia, Moscow Oblast
Edit post

Moscow shooting: Gunmen fire into crowd at concert hall, over 100 casualties reported

by Kateryna Denisova March 22, 2024 9:03 PM 2 min read
A photo alledging to show the Crocus City Hall on fire in Moscow, Russia, on March 22, 2024. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the veracity of the claim. (Ostorozhno Novosti/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Several gunmen opened fire at a concert hall in northwest Moscow on the evening of March 22, killing and injuring multiple people, Russian media claimed.

Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti claimed that at least three men sporting camouflage and automatic weapons shot at people at the Crocus City Hall ahead of a concert.

Several Russian outlets also reported explosions, causing the building's roof to start collapsing.

According to various estimates, several dozen or hundreds of people may remain in the concert building.

Members of Russia's National Guard have arrived at the scene, according to Kremlin-controlled news agency TASS. More than 50 ambulances have been reportedly sent to the concert venue.


Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it is taking "all necessary measures" in connection with the shooting.

According to FSB's preliminary data, 40 people were killed and more than 100 wounded following the attack, TASS claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that images of the shooting in Moscow were "horrible and just hard to watch." He emphasized that there is no indication at this time "that Ukraine, or Ukrainians, were involved in the shooting," AFP reported.

Andriy Yusov, spokesperson of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), called the shooting "a deliberate provocation of the Putin regime, which the international community has warned about."

On March 7, the U.S. Embassy in Russia issued a warning that "extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow" and urged American citizens to stay away from concentrations of people over the next 48 hours.  U.K., Canada, Germany and several other countries published similar statements soon after this.

"The Kremlin tyrant started his career with this and wants to end it with the same crimes against his own citizens," Yusov told Ukrainska Pravda.

Advisor to Ukraine's Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak said "Ukraine is definitely not involved in these events."

The Counteroffensive: Russia’s rising chemical weapons use in Ukraine
Editor’s Note: This article was published by the blog “The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak” on March 22, 2024, and has been re-published by the Kyiv Independent with permission. To subscribe to “The Counteroffensive,” click here. Aahed Bakkora will never forget the night that birds began falling out…
The Kyiv IndependentTim Mak
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:34 PM

Kyiv Independent's new documentary debuts on YouTube.

"Genocide is the crime of crimes. So, is Russia committing one in Ukraine?" The new documentary by the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit, "Destroy, in Whole or in Part," debuted on YouTube on March 22.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.