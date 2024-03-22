Moscow shooting: Gunmen fire into crowd at concert hall, over 100 casualties reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Several gunmen opened fire at a concert hall in northwest Moscow on the evening of March 22, killing and injuring multiple people, Russian media claimed.

Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti claimed that at least three men sporting camouflage and automatic weapons shot at people at the Crocus City Hall ahead of a concert.

Several Russian outlets also reported explosions, causing the building's roof to start collapsing.

According to various estimates, several dozen or hundreds of people may remain in the concert building.

Members of Russia's National Guard have arrived at the scene, according to Kremlin-controlled news agency TASS. More than 50 ambulances have been reportedly sent to the concert venue.



Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it is taking "all necessary measures" in connection with the shooting.

According to FSB's preliminary data, 40 people were killed and more than 100 wounded following the attack, TASS claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that images of the shooting in Moscow were "horrible and just hard to watch." He emphasized that there is no indication at this time "that Ukraine, or Ukrainians, were involved in the shooting," AFP reported.

Andriy Yusov, spokesperson of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), called the shooting "a deliberate provocation of the Putin regime, which the international community has warned about."

On March 7, the U.S. Embassy in Russia issued a warning that "extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow" and urged American citizens to stay away from concentrations of people over the next 48 hours. U.K., Canada, Germany and several other countries published similar statements soon after this.

"The Kremlin tyrant started his career with this and wants to end it with the same crimes against his own citizens," Yusov told Ukrainska Pravda.

Advisor to Ukraine's Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak said "Ukraine is definitely not involved in these events."