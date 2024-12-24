Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Censorship, Russian censorship, Social Media, Russian government
Edit post

Russian government considers restricting calls made via messenger apps

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 24, 2024 3:57 PM 2 min read
An illustrative photo of the Telegram Messenger logo is displayed in the Apple Store for iPhone. (Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Digital Development Ministry and Moscow's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, are discussing the possibility of introducing restrictions on calls made via messenger apps, Russian state media Kommersant reported on Dec. 24, citing its undisclosed sources.

The news comes as Russia continues to block foreign social networks and messenger apps, referring to companies' alleged violations of Russian law.

The possible blocking of calls is being justified by authorities as a crackdown on anti-fraud calls. According to the Russian telecommunications operator Megafon, the share of fraudulent calls in messenger apps is nearly 40%.

About 70% of fraudulent calls come from abroad, the Center for Countering Cyber Fraud of the Russian company Informzaschita (Informprotection) claimed.

According to Kommersant, Russian authorities are considering two scenarios — blocking voice traffic only from abroad, and banning all voice calls in messenger apps.

The final decision has not yet been made, Kommersant reported. Meanwhile, the Russian Digital Development Ministry told the media outlet that it is not yet developing regulations limiting voice traffic in messenger apps.

The Russian government is also considering blocking WhatsApp, an app owned by Meta, a company labeled as an "extremist organization" in Russia.

To avoid blocking, WhatsApp must agree to provide Russian law enforcement agencies with access to users' personal information upon request. Senator Artem Sheykin said earlier that refusing to do so is a violation of Russian law.

In March 2022, the Russian government blocked Facebook and Instagram. Two years later, Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, announced the blocking Viber and Signal  apps.

Roskomnadzor also began throttling YouTube speeds in July, initially blaming technical issues caused by wear and tear on Google's servers. Google dismissed the claim, while Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein later confirmed the slowdowns were intentional.

Russia buys acceptance with cash, plunging economy into uncertainty
For Russia’s military recruiters, money talks. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled the federal signing-on bonus for contract soldiers to 400,000 rubles ($3,850) — over five times the country’s average monthly wage. Regional governments are expected to top this up further, although th…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.