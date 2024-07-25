Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, YouTube, Google, Russia, Censorship, Russian censorship, Technology
Edit post

Russia to slow YouTube speeds after Google refuses to comply with censorship

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 25, 2024 9:05 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The YouTube app seen on an Android portable device on Feb. 5, 2018. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia will deliberately slow YouTube loading speeds by up to 70% by the end of next week, in response to Google's refusal to comply with the demands of the Russian authorities, Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on July 25.

Khinshtein, the head of the State Duma's Information Policy Committee, claimed that the move is "not aimed against Russian users, but against the administration of a foreign resource that still believes that it can violate and ignore our legislation with impunity."

Russia's crackdown on freedom of speech, particularly regarding information that contradicts its narratives about the full-scale war, has intensified since 2022.

In April, a Moscow court rejected an appeal from Google's parent company, Alphabet, to remove an almost $50 million fine imposed on the company for its failure to delete information that Russia deems to be discrediting its armed forces and promoting extremist content.

YouTube users in Russia could see loading speeds on desktop computers dropping to 40% already by the end of this week, Khinshtein warned.

"This measure will only affect desktop versions. It will not affect mobile communications for now," Khinshtein said.

Khinshtein said that the summer period was chosen as the time to "bring YouTube to its senses," as most users are on vacation and will be using mobile devices to access videos rather than their desktops.  

Khinshtein claimed that the measure is designed to show YouTube that Russia "has moved from persuasion to concrete steps," and the move is the consequence of YouTube's "anti-Russian policy."

Russian independent news outlet Meduza said that Russian officials had warned on July 12 of possible slowdowns in YouTube loading due to Google's "technical problems." A source reportedly told Meduza that Russia's federal censorship agency was already deliberately slowing the website's speed.

The same day, Russian pro-state outlet Gazeta.ru reported that the Russian government plans to block YouTube entirely in September.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the supposed plans to restrict the website, saying that according to "official statements from relevant companies," the equipment in question has "not been updated for over two years."

Ukraine war latest: Russia will be soon forced to scale down attacks, Ukrainian commander says
Key updates on July 25: * Russia will be forced to scale down its attacks in a month and a half, Ukrainian commander says * Kherson Oblast fortifications are 97% complete, Shmyhal says * Peace talks impossible without Russia, China at table, Czech president says * Romania confirms Russian drone…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:57 PM

Putin holds talks with Assad in Moscow.

According to the readout, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad said he was "happy to see" Russian President Vladimir Putin again and emphasized that "relations between our nations have been based on trust, which is evidence of our nations' maturity."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.