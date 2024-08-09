Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Social Media, Roskomnadzor, Russian censorship, Law
Edit post

Russia blocks Signal messaging app, reportedly plans to block WhatsApp

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 9, 2024 8:41 PM 2 min read
Russia's internet services regulator Roskomnadzor announced on Aug. 9 that the messenger Signal is blocked
An image of a woman holding a cell phone in front of the Signal logo displayed on a computer screen, on April 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia's telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, announced on Aug. 9 that the messaging app Signal had been blocked due to "violations of Russian law."

The regulator accused Signal, a free and open-source application for secure instant messaging, of being used for "terrorist and extremist purposes."

Earlier, Signal users in Russia complained about problems with the messaging app. It no longer opens without a VPN or other bypass tools enabled, the Russian English-language newspaper Moscow Times reported.

Problems with using the messenger began on the evening of Aug. 8, according to data from the monitoring services Downradar and "Failure.rf". By 6 p.m. on Aug. 8, more than 2,200 users had reported issues with Signal.

Residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar Krai, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Novosibirsk, and Sverdlovsk oblasts, as well as the Russian republics of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, reported the problems, the Moscow Times reported.

Bloomberg: Russia uses TikTok content to undermine Ukrainian leadership, Kyiv says
“Russia is dominating us on TikTok due to the scale” of its operation, said Andrii Kovalenko, the head of a department countering disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

The Russian government has also allegedly begun preparations to block the WhatsApp messaging app.

The messenger may be blocked in Russia this fall, the Russian independent publication Verstka reported on Aug. 9, citing sources at Russian IT company VK, which is developing an application to replace WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the Russian pro-Kremlin media outlet Gazeta.ru reported in July that the Russian government planned to block YouTube entirely in September, but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the supposed plans.

With 93 million Russian users, YouTube has been dubbed the country's "last bastion of free expression and information" amid a sweeping government crackdown on the media and the Internet.

On Aug. 8, thousands of Russian users complained about a massive outage of the YouTube hosting service, saying they could not access the website from Internet browsers.

In April, a Moscow court rejected an appeal from Google's parent company, Alphabet, to cancel a $50 million fine imposed on the company for its failure to delete information that Russia deems to be discrediting its armed forces and promoting extremist content. The accusation is a common description by the Kremlin of any reports contradicting Russian state propaganda.

Cyberattack on Russian banks, telecoms continues into third day, source says
Russian media reported on July 24 that several top banks, including Raiffeisen, Gazprombank, VTB, and Alfabank, were experiencing outages. Social networks, payment systems on public transport, and some airlines were also reportedly impacted.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:28 PM

Statistics service: Inflation drops to 0% in July.

After several large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the spring and summer, the rise in electricity prices in June fueled both consumer and industrial price inflation in Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.