'Reckless' — Russian frigate fires flares at Danish military helicopter near Denmark

A Russian frigate fired two emergency flares toward a Danish military Fennec helicopter in international waters near Denmark, with one passing "within a short distance" of the aircraft, the Danish Armed Forces said Sept. 15.

The helicopter was conducting "routine" monitoring of the Russian warship near Gedser, Denmark's southernmost town, when the flares were launched, according to the Danish military.

The incident has prompted Denmark to summon Russian Ambassador Vladimir Barbin, as Danish officials condemned what they described as an unacceptable act toward the country's military.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the incident "reckless action from Russia."

"Russian actions are meant to intimidate and divide. They will not succeed," she said.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen also described the incident as "completely unacceptable."

The incident comes as Denmark, a NATO member, faces growing tensions with Russia while also dealing with pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump over Greenland.

In October 2025, Danish defense intelligence said Russian warships had aimed weapons at its naval vessels and disrupted the country's navigation systems.