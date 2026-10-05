German intelligence chief warns of 'violent conflict with Russia'

Germany is in a "shadow war" with Russia and risks being drawn into a violent conflict with Moscow, Martin Jaeger, head of the foreign intelligence service (BND), told lawmakers during a Parliamentary Control Committee hearing on Oct. 5.

"No other country currently poses such a direct, comprehensive, and concrete threat to Germany," Jaeger said during the public hearing, in reference to the attempted Russian drone attack at Leipzig airport on July 31.

"Russia is waging a shadow war against us," Jaeger said further, meaning an undeclared war that cannot be grasped by conventional military or judicial understandings of the term.

Jaeger warned of further sabotage and nuclear intimidation by Moscow to ensure that no measures against Russia would be taken in Berlin or other European capitals, and to halt support and arms deliveries for Ukraine.

Calling the Russian intelligence services "highly professional and reckless," Jaeger also said that the threat of Russian attacks on targets in Germany remains "real and present."

Jaeger said the BND does not currently see signs of a large-scale Russian attack on NATO territory, but warned of low-level Russian military activity, especially in the Baltic region.

Sinan Selen, head of the internal federal intelligence service (BfV), also said that Russia was willing to carry out sabotage and assassinations.

Martina Rosenberg, head of the military intelligence service (MAD), added that the German military was facing enemies from outside, as well as from within.

All three intelligence chiefs called for reforms of their agencies, allowing them to operate in more offensive capacities, such as against cyberattacks or to sabotage adversarial weapons programs.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 4 for a visit aimed at reaffirming Berlin's support for Ukraine, the German news agency dpa reported.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he welcomed Merz to Kyiv on Sunday morning and that the chancellor would hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky on bilateral relations, European affairs, and international issues.