Kharkiv targeted in deadly Banderol strike as Russia kills 5, injures 61 across Ukraine over past day

Russian forces struck the northeastern city of Kharkiv on the evening of Oct. 4, killing a 42-year-old man and injuring eight more people, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The strike was carried out with Banderol missiles, a cheap Russian cruise missile that is often used to target front-line cities, as well as the Black Sea port of Odesa.

Four more people were injured in Kharkiv Oblast over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of civilian casualties country-wide to five killed and 61 injured.

Overnight, Russia launched 205 attack drones of various types, including 49 jet-powered drones, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 172 drones, including Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other drones, as well as two Banderol loitering munitions, according to the Air Force. Strikes were recorded at 13 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at three others.

Russian first-person view (FPV) drones killed two civilians in two separate attacks outside the city of Zaporizhzhia, regional authorities said, with each attack injuring one more person respectively.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and a total of 29 injured by Russian attacks across the border, with most of the wounded coming from a glide bomb strike on the regional capital.

One person was killed and three other injured in the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, while another man was injured in the city of Pavlohrad, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

Five people — including a ten-year-old boy were injured in Russian drone attacks on Chernihiv Oblast, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Kherson Oblast, daily Russian attacks on settlements on the Ukrainian-controlled side of the Dnipro River injured six people, according to regional authorities.

Two people were injured — one of whom hospitalized — after Russia's drone attack on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, city mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

One person was injured in the front-line city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.