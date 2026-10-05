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Kharkiv targeted in deadly Banderol strike as Russia kills 5, injures 61 across Ukraine over past day

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by Francis Farrell
Kharkiv targeted in deadly Banderol strike as Russia kills 5, injures 61 across Ukraine over past day
A Ukrainian first responder at the site of a deadly Russian strike with a Banderol cruise missile on Kharkiv on Oct. 4, 2026. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Russian forces struck the northeastern city of Kharkiv on the evening of Oct. 4,  killing a 42-year-old man and injuring eight more people, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The strike was carried out with Banderol missiles, a cheap Russian cruise missile that is often used to target front-line cities, as well as the Black Sea port of Odesa.

Four more people were injured in Kharkiv Oblast over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of civilian casualties country-wide to five killed and 61 injured.

Overnight, Russia launched 205 attack drones of various types, including 49 jet-powered drones, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 172 drones, including Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other drones, as well as two Banderol loitering munitions, according to the Air Force. Strikes were recorded at 13 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at three others.

Russian first-person view (FPV) drones killed two civilians in two separate attacks outside the city of Zaporizhzhia, regional authorities said, with each attack injuring one more person respectively.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and a total of 29 injured by Russian attacks across the border, with most of the wounded coming from a glide bomb strike on the regional capital.

One person was killed and three other injured in the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, while another man was injured in the city of Pavlohrad, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

Five people — including a ten-year-old boy were injured in Russian drone attacks on Chernihiv Oblast, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Kherson Oblast, daily Russian attacks on settlements on the Ukrainian-controlled side of the Dnipro River injured six people, according to regional authorities.

Two people were injured — one of whom hospitalized — after Russia's drone attack on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, city mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

One person was injured in the front-line city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

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Cheaper than a missile, just as hard to down — Russia’s Banderol munition adds strain to Ukraine’s air defenses
RussiaUkraineKharkiv OblastShahed dronesRussian attackCivilian casualties
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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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