Projectile injures border guard at Moldova-Ukraine border, hits bus

A projectile that fell on the grounds of the Palanca-Mayaky-Udobne border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova ricoched from the ground, struck a passenger bus and a control booth, and lightly injured a Moldovan border guard on Oct. 5, Moldova's Border Police said.

The incident occured at 9:38 a.m. local time, as Russia carried out attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure, the border police said, according to Moldovan media NewsMaker and Zairul de Garda.

Moldova's General Police Inspectorate said it closed the border crossing for the duration of its investigations and urged drivers to avoid the area, NewsMaker reported.

Overnight, Russia launched 205 attack drones of various types, including 49 jet-powered drones, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 172 drones, including Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other drones, as well as two Banderol loitering munitions, according to the Air Force. Strikes were recorded at 13 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at three others.

Palanca borders Ukraine's Odesa Oblast, which Russia regularly attacks with drones and missiles. Russia's attacks on Ukraine frequently lead to violations of Moldova's airspace and explosions on the country's territory.

On Oct. 3, five Russian air attack weapons, including Banderol missiles and drones, violated Moldova's airspace and exploded on the country's territory during Russia's latest overnight attack against Ukraine, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said.

"(Russia's) war is dangerously reaching Moldova," Sandu wrote in a post on X on Oct. 3, condemning the attack. "Moscow is putting lives at risk across Europe and must be stopped."

Drones invaded Moldova's airspace three separate times on Sept. 30, as Russia launched a day-long attack against Ukraine overnight and into the following afternoon.

On Sept. 24, suspected Russian drones crashed in Romania and Moldova overnight, amid a sustained mass drone and missile attack on Ukraine.

On Aug. 16, NATO fighter jets shot down a suspected Russian drone that violated Romanian airspace near the Moldovan border, Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruta confirmed.

A day later, on Aug. 17, a Russian S-8000 Banderol cruise missile entered Moldovan airspace during a Russian attack on Odesa, before crashing in a cornfield approximately 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) outside of the village of Talmaz, in the Stefan Voda district of Moldova.