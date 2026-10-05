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Pro-Russian Dodik claims party victory in Bosnian elections

2 min read
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by Martin Fornusek
Pro-Russian Dodik claims party victory in Bosnian elections
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik addresses the media after the preliminary results of Bosnia's general elections were announced in Banja Luka, in northern Bosnia, on Oct. 4, 2026. (AFP via Getty Images)

Pro-Russian Serb nationalist politician Milorad Dodik declared his party the winner in Bosnia and Herzegovina's elections held on Oct. 4.

Dodik was not on the ballot, but Zeljka Cvijanovic from his Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) party is poised to retain her seat in the country's tripartite presidency, according to preliminary results.

The Balkan country held elections for the presidency, shared among the Croat, Serb, and Bosniak ethnic groups, as well as for regional and cantonal governments, under a complex political system established after the 1992-1995 Bosnian War.

"If it had not been for (U.S. President) Donald Trump's magnificent victory, we would probably be political corpses today," Dodik told his supporters, while also thanking Russian President Vladimir Putin, who voiced support for the SNSD before the elections.

Dodik, known for his separatist and pro-Moscow views, served as the president of Republika Srpska — Bosnia's Serb-dominated entity — between 2022 and 2025.

In 2025, he was stripped of office and barred from running for six years for defying the country's international envoy.

With over 95% of the votes counted, Denis Becirovic of the Social Democratic Party (SDP BiH) is set to retain his Bosniak seat in the presidency, and Bosnian Croat nationalist candidate Darijana Filipovic has claimed victory in the race for the Croat seat.

Dodik's SNSD is also expected to retain power in the Republika Srpska local parliament and presidency.

The vote was marked by a relatively low turnout, with 42% of voters casting ballots, down almost 10% from the 2022 elections.

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Martin Fornusek

Assistant Editor

Martin Fornusek is an assistant editor at the Kyiv Independent. Until recently, Martin held the role of foreign affairs reporter specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, focusing on developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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