Moldova aims to complete EU technical talks by 2028, join bloc by 2030

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Moldova hopes to have completed all the technical work required to join the EU by the start of 2028, with full membership by 2030, the country's Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said at a press conference on Oct. 5.

Moldova has "taken major strides towards membership," the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said at the end of the 10th EU-Moldova Association Council meeting in Brussels. The country's "reform pace is very strong," Kallas said.

Tofan said he hopes Moldova can open the remaining four of six enlargement clusters — to-do lists of reforms the country needs to complete to be fully aligned with the EU — by the end of 2026.

The opening of clusters for Moldova and Ukraine has been politically coupled together by EU countries, and in June and July, Chisinau and Kyiv opened the first two of those six clusters.

However, political concerns over Ukraine have hindered progress for both countries.

A dispute with Budapest over Ukraine's Hungarian minority has prevented the opening of two clusters on macroeconomic topics.

Kyiv hopes to resolve this matter once its parliament adopts a relevant law addressing Hungary's concerns. The bill is expected to be put to a vote on Oct. 12.

Likewise, fears about Ukraine's large agricultural and transport sectors are sparking sectoral concerns, holding up the remaining two clusters.

Tofan said his country is "not afraid of ambitious timelines" and "not asking for shortcuts," but rather believes that Chisinau will have enacted all the reforms by early 2028. He voiced hope that Moldova will be part of the bloc by 2030.

"European integration is truly our national project," Tofan said.

The EU's Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos signaled that this timetable could be possible and emphasized the "impressive pace" of Moldova's reform agenda.

EU accession "could happen during your mandate," Kos told Tofan during the press conference.

Moldova's parliamentary term is four years long, and the last election was held in September 2025.

Kos also signaled that she believes Ukraine will be able to pass its minorities bill on time, so that "it is possible we will open the next two clusters next week."

"This really is the autumn of enlargement," Kos said.