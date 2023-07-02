Russian forces shell residential area in Kherson, injuries reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling hit a residential area in Kherson on July 2, injuring several people, according to the regional military administration's report as of 12 p.m.



A high-rise residential building, a pharmacy, and a restaurant were struck by the shelling. The victims include a 50-year-old man. They have been hospitalized.



Earlier, Russia attacked the country with eight Shahed drones and three cruise missiles, all of which were reported shot down.



Heavy combat is ongoing in Kherson, near the destroyed Antonivsky Bridge over the river.