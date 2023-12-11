Skip to content
Russian forces shell 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Rachel Amran December 11, 2023 7:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked five communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 10, firing eight times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Telegram.

The communities of Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, and Velyka Pysarivka came under fire. Around 52 explosions were recorded.

Russia's military targeted the different communities with rocket, mortar, and grenade launcher attacks, while also dropping mines.

The community of Bilopillia, home to roughly 15,600 residents, experienced the most intense attacks, with 28 explosions recorded in the area. The town is just  11 kilometers away from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Sumy Oblast is located along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia and has been the target of near-daily shelling since April 2022.

Author: Rachel Amran
4:03 AM

US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.
9:03 PM
Video

American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons. How did they end up there? Find out in our video.
