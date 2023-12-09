Skip to content
Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat December 9, 2023 3:43 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 8, firing six times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, and Seredyna-Buda came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with artillery and drone attacks, while also dropping mines onto a settlement.

The administration recorded 19 explosions throughout the day.

The village of Yunakivka, home to approximately 1,700 residents, experienced the most intense attacks, with seven explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just seven kilometers west and nine kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
