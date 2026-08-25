KI logo
War

Russian drone strikes border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova

1 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Jonas Heins
Russian drone strikes border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova
The Vynohradiv border checkpoint between Ukraine and Moldova is burning after a Russian Shahed drone strike over night on Aug. 25, 2026. (Source: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine)

A Russian Shahed-type drone strike overnight on Aug. 25 damaged the Vynohradivka border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova in Odesa Oblast, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

In a post on X, Sybiha called on the international community to "condemn Russia’s systematic targeting of civilian transport corridors and critical border infrastructure."

The State Border Guard Service reported that the passage of citizens and vehicles through the checkpoint was suspended. Transport was being redirected to other checkpoints.

This is the third attack on a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova in the last two weeks. Sybiha called this "a clear pattern," accusing Russia of "deliberately trying to disrupt connectivity" between Ukraine and its neighbor.

On Aug. 21, an overnight Russian attack damaged a border crossing with Moldova in Odesa Oblast, the State Border Guard Service reported. While the crossing was temporarily out of action, it has since been reopened.

On Aug. 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky described a Russian attack on an unnamed Ukrainian-Moldovan border checkpoint, while the Izmail District State Administration later reported a hit near the Reni–Giurgiulești crossing.

read also

Russia’s war against Ukraine endangers whole neighborhood, Poland tells UN
Drone attackMoldovaState Border GuardRussian attackAndrii SybihaUkraineBorder securityShahed dronesRussia
Avatar
Jonas Heins

Jonas Heins is Assistant Editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining, Jonas worked in several think tanks and research institutions across Central and Eastern Europe. He grew up in Germany and holds an MA in European Studies from the University of Padova. Currently he is pursuing an MA in Central and East European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies from the Universities of Glasgow and Tartu.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, August 25
Show More

Editors' Picks