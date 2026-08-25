Russian drone strikes border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova

A Russian Shahed-type drone strike overnight on Aug. 25 damaged the Vynohradivka border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova in Odesa Oblast, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

In a post on X, Sybiha called on the international community to "condemn Russia’s systematic targeting of civilian transport corridors and critical border infrastructure."

The State Border Guard Service reported that the passage of citizens and vehicles through the checkpoint was suspended. Transport was being redirected to other checkpoints.

This is the third attack on a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova in the last two weeks. Sybiha called this "a clear pattern," accusing Russia of "deliberately trying to disrupt connectivity" between Ukraine and its neighbor.

On Aug. 21, an overnight Russian attack damaged a border crossing with Moldova in Odesa Oblast, the State Border Guard Service reported. While the crossing was temporarily out of action, it has since been reopened.

On Aug. 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky described a Russian attack on an unnamed Ukrainian-Moldovan border checkpoint, while the Izmail District State Administration later reported a hit near the Reni–Giurgiulești crossing.