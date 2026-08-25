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Russia's war against Ukraine endangers whole neighborhood, Poland tells UN

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by Martin Fornusek
Russia's war against Ukraine endangers whole neighborhood, Poland tells UN
U.S. made F-16 Fighting Falcons fly over the annual military parade celebrating Poland’s Armed Forces Day on Aug. 15, 2024, in Warsaw, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

Russian aggression in Ukraine poses a serious threat to neighboring states, as evident in recent airspace violations of the Polish, Romanian, and Latvian airspace, said Poland's deputy permanent representative to the U.N., Michal Miarka, on Aug. 24.

The diplomat pointed to a Russian cruise missile crashing in Poland's Lublin province after traveling about 90 kilometers (55 miles) into Polish territory during a mass strike against Ukraine on July 30.

Countries in Ukraine's neighborhood have increasingly felt the impact of the war as Russian drones and missiles have repeatedly entered Romanian, Moldovan, and Polish territory.

During one such incursion on May 29, a Russian drone injured two civilians in the Romanian city of Galati for the first time, Bucharest said.

Russian jamming and spoofing have also been diverting Ukrainian drones attacking targets in northwestern Russia toward the Baltic countries and Finland, with some crashing near critical infrastructure sites.

These cases cannot be accepted as the "new normal," Miarka said during a U.N. Security Council meeting held on Ukraine's Independence Day.

While the aerial incursions escalate, NATO countries are also toughening their response. Romanian and allied jets shot down four intruding aerial drones in recent weeks and destroyed one naval drone near a Black Sea gas platform.

At least three drones have also been downed by NATO aircraft over the Baltic countries since May.

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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