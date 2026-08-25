Russia's war against Ukraine endangers whole neighborhood, Poland tells UN

Russian aggression in Ukraine poses a serious threat to neighboring states, as evident in recent airspace violations of the Polish, Romanian, and Latvian airspace, said Poland's deputy permanent representative to the U.N., Michal Miarka, on Aug. 24.

The diplomat pointed to a Russian cruise missile crashing in Poland's Lublin province after traveling about 90 kilometers (55 miles) into Polish territory during a mass strike against Ukraine on July 30.

Countries in Ukraine's neighborhood have increasingly felt the impact of the war as Russian drones and missiles have repeatedly entered Romanian, Moldovan, and Polish territory.

During one such incursion on May 29, a Russian drone injured two civilians in the Romanian city of Galati for the first time, Bucharest said.

Russian jamming and spoofing have also been diverting Ukrainian drones attacking targets in northwestern Russia toward the Baltic countries and Finland, with some crashing near critical infrastructure sites.

These cases cannot be accepted as the "new normal," Miarka said during a U.N. Security Council meeting held on Ukraine's Independence Day.

While the aerial incursions escalate, NATO countries are also toughening their response. Romanian and allied jets shot down four intruding aerial drones in recent weeks and destroyed one naval drone near a Black Sea gas platform.

At least three drones have also been downed by NATO aircraft over the Baltic countries since May.