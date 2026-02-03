KI logo
War

Russian drone strike on Zaporizhzhia kills 2, injures at least 8, including children

by Jared Goyette
Burned-out cars sit at the site of a Russian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia on Feb. 3, 2026. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

Editor’s note: This story is being updated.

A Russian drone strike on Zaporizhzhia on Feb. 3 killed two 18-year-olds and injured at least eight others, including three children, regional authorities said.

The attack hit at around 6 p.m., damaging a multi-story residential building, shops, and cars, according to posts from Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov and the regional military administration. In video posted by the State Emergency Service, firefighters can be seen putting out car fires as a distraught man appears to be mourning his son.

Among the wounded were a 15-year-old girl and boys aged 12 and 11, the administration said. Earlier posts said that the 15-year-old girl was in extremely serious condition.

The State Emergency Service said it had extinguished fires after four passenger cars caught fire. The agency also said its psychologists provided assistance to 12 people, including two children, and that emergency rescue operations had been completed.

At the time of the attack, the air alert in Zaporizhzhia has been going for 23 straight hours, the regional military administration said.

Jared Goyette

Assistant Editor

Jared Goyette is an American journalist based in Kyiv and an assistant editor on the Kyiv Independent’s War Desk. His reporting has appeared in The Nation and on PRI’s “The World,” and he previously served as the English-language editor for The Ukrainians Media. His work has also appeared in The Guardian and The Washington Post.

