Russian drone strike on Zaporizhzhia kills 2, injures at least 8, including children

Editor’s note: This story is being updated.

A Russian drone strike on Zaporizhzhia on Feb. 3 killed two 18-year-olds and injured at least eight others, including three children, regional authorities said.

The attack hit at around 6 p.m., damaging a multi-story residential building, shops, and cars, according to posts from Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov and the regional military administration. In video posted by the State Emergency Service, firefighters can be seen putting out car fires as a distraught man appears to be mourning his son.

Among the wounded were a 15-year-old girl and boys aged 12 and 11, the administration said. Earlier posts said that the 15-year-old girl was in extremely serious condition.

The State Emergency Service said it had extinguished fires after four passenger cars caught fire. The agency also said its psychologists provided assistance to 12 people, including two children, and that emergency rescue operations had been completed.

At the time of the attack, the air alert in Zaporizhzhia has been going for 23 straight hours, the regional military administration said.