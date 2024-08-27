Suspected Russian drone disappears after violating Polish airspace, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

A possible Russian Shahed-type drone flew over Polish airspace for 33 minutes on Aug. 26 before "disappearing," RMF 24 reported.

Russia launched its largest aerial attack against Ukraine early on Aug. 26, launching 127 missiles and 109 drones.

A search is underway to find debris in Tyszowce, Poland. This is the last known recorded location of the drone.

At the moment, it is unclear whether the drone crashed on Polish territory or flew back into Ukrainian airspace.

The Polish military was ready to shoot down the object but was unable to identify it with certainty, RMF 24 wrote.

"The identification had to take place before the decision to neutralize the object was made... However, this final identification did not take place due to the weather conditions," Polish Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski told RMF 24.

There are currently no reports of damage on the ground.

As the Russian mass attack on Aug. 26 also targeted the western regions of Ukraine, Warsaw scrambled its fighter jets in the southeastern part of the country.

This was not the first case of a possible violation of Polish airspace as a result of a Russian aerial attack against Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslalw Sikorski said in July that some Russian missiles fired at targets in Lviv Oblast in Ukraine's west entered Polish airspace for about 40 seconds before turning back to targets on Ukrainian soil.

In another incident on Nov. 15, 2022, a missile flew onto Polish territory during a Russian mass attack, killing two civilians. Polish investigators later concluded that it was a stray Ukrainian anti-air projectile launched to intercept the Russian attack.