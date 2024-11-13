Updated: 2 injured in Kharkiv after Russian drone hits apartment building

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

A Russian drone hit an apartment building in the northeastern part of Kharkiv, injuring at least two people, officials reported on Nov. 13.

Two residents previously reported as injured received medical assistance in connection to the attack but did not suffer physical injuries, according to authorities.

The drone struck the building in the city's Saltivskyi district near a shopping center at around 11:30 a.m. Several cars, public transport infrastructure equipment, and facades of nearby buildings were damaged, but no fire was reported.

None of the victims suffered serious injuries, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 74-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

An 84-year-old woman was hospitalized with a hypertensive crisis, and a 53-year-old woman suffered shock.

Located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border, the northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless Russian attacks over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. Recently, aerial strikes have been intensifying.

Moscow often targets densely populated neighborhoods in the city with drones, missiles, and glide bombs.