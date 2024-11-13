Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv, Ukraine, Civilian casualties, Drone attack, Russia, War
Edit post

Updated: 2 injured in Kharkiv after Russian drone hits apartment building

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2024 1:17 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A view of Kharkiv during a blackout on March 25, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

A Russian drone hit an apartment building in the northeastern part of Kharkiv, injuring at least two people, officials reported on Nov. 13.

Two residents previously reported as injured received medical assistance in connection to the attack but did not suffer physical injuries, according to authorities.

The drone struck the building in the city's Saltivskyi district near a shopping center at around 11:30 a.m. Several cars, public transport infrastructure equipment, and facades of nearby buildings were damaged, but no fire was reported.

None of the victims suffered serious injuries, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 74-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

An 84-year-old woman was hospitalized with a hypertensive crisis, and a 53-year-old woman suffered shock.

Located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border, the northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless Russian attacks over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. Recently, aerial strikes have been intensifying.

Moscow often targets densely populated neighborhoods in the city with drones, missiles, and glide bombs.

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 25
At least 25 people were injured and more may be trapped under the rubble, local authorities said. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the building.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:00 AM

US says North Korean troops join combat alongside Russia.

"Today I can confirm that over 10,000 (North Korean) soldiers have been sent to eastern Russia, and most of them have moved to the far western Kursk Oblast, where they have begun engaging in combat operations with Russian forces," spokesperson Vedant Patel said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.