Bus driver killed in Russian drone strike in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces flew a strike drone into a civilian bus in Kharkiv Oblast, killing the driver and injuring four passengers, local authorities and Ukraine's National Police reported on March 13.

The bus was struck with a Lancet drone at 9:15 a.m. local time on a road near the village of Nova Oleksandrivka, head of the Kupyansk District Military Administration, Andriy Kanashevych, reported.

Ukraine's National Police wrote on Telegram that the person killed was the 53-year-old driver. It added that 15 passengers were on the bus at the moment of the attack.

The bus traveled a route connecting the regional capital of Kharkiv with settlements closer to the frontline, with the final destination being 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the active combat zone.

Russian forces have increasingly used drones to target civilians in close proximity to front-line areas.

On March 11, Russian Forces struck a civilian bus in Kherson Oblast, injuring 11 people.