Russia continues to escalate drone attacks on passenger trains, railway infrastructure

Russian drone strikes hit two passenger trains in one day, injuring a railway worker, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said on March 4.

The strikes come amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine's railway infrastructure since July 2025. Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) said on March 4 that since the beginning of March, Russia has launched 18 strikes on railway infrastructure, an average of six per day.

"Despite all this, Ukrzaliznytsia continues to monitor the airspace along train routes in cooperation with the military. If a threat is detected, railway workers change the train route, quickly evacuate passengers from the carriages, and take other safety measures," it said.

On March 4 in Mykolaiv Oblast, a Russian drone struck an empty train that had arrived for maintenance, and one worker of Ukrainian Railways was injured in the attack, Kuleba reported.

Regional Governor Vitalii Kim said at 9:17 a.m. local time that a fire broke out after a Shahed-type drone attack damaged transport infrastructure.

Ukraine's State Emergency Services reported that pyrotechnicians and chemists were working alongside rescuers at the site.

Video showing Ukraine's State Emergency Services workers at the site of the attack in Mykolaiv Oblast, March 4, 2026. (State Emergency Services / Telegram)

Kuleba also said that overnight on March 3, Russian drones targeted a passenger train on the route from Dnipro to Kovel.

"Railway workers quickly implemented safety protocols: they stopped the train and evacuated passengers as a precautionary measure. As a result, the enemy drone struck a few meters away from the locomotive," Kuleda said.

No one was injured in the attack, and the train continued running once the threat had passed, he added.



On March 2, another drone attack struck a passenger carrier in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person and injuring 10.

Ukrainian Railways implemented on Jan. 28 additional security measures following a Russian attack on a passenger train in Kharkiv Oblast that killed five people and injured two others.