News Feed, Drone attacks, Ukraine, Russia, War, Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov
Drone attack on Belgorod Oblast damages buildings, industrial facility, Russian governor claims

by Dmytro Basmat July 6, 2024 5:45 AM 2 min read
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, June 2, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
Drone attacks against the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod Oblast overnight on July 6 damaged multiple buildings, vehicles, and an industrial facility, while injuring one person, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

Reports of aerial attacks against Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts, have become a common occurrence in recent months.

According to Gladkov, a total of 11 homes were damaged in the attacks, which also left downed power lines across the community. Undefined social infrastructure was also damaged in the attacks, Gladkov claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gladkov's claims, and Ukraine's military has yet to comment on the alleged attack.

Kyiv does not always claim official responsibility for reported attacks on Russian soil. In some cases, Ukraine has disputed Russian allegations regarding attacks in Belgorod Oblast.

Ukraine has targeted Russia's oil infrastructure and defense industry with increasing attacks throughout the first half of the year.

Earlier in the night, a drone attack on Russia's Krasnador Krai caused fires at two oil depots overnight on July 6, while also damaging a communications tower, various Russian media outlets reported.

On July 1, a Ukrainian drone attack seriously damaged the Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant in Belgorod Oblast, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on July 3. The facility, which is vital for the Russian military-industrial complex, is the only full-cycle metallurgical enterprise in Russia, according to the source.

Drone attacks on Russia’s Krasnodar Krai damage oil depots, communications tower
Drone attacks targeting Russia’s Krasnodar Krai region caused fires at two oil depots overnight on July 6, while also damaging a communications tower, various Russian media outlets reported.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Most popular

News Feed

11:07 PM

Kuleba talks to new British foreign secretary.

"I am grateful to my counterpart for reaffirming the U.K.’s ironclad support for Ukraine in all areas," he said in a post on X. "We discussed next steps in our bilateral relations and also paid specific attention to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. [The] foreign secretary accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine."
9:41 PM

Ex-infrastructure agency head denies accusations of misusing Western funds.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry accused the agency of misuse of Western funds in a response to Ukrainian online newspaper Ekonomichna Pravda. Specifically, the ministry claimed that the EU Delegation to Ukraine was unhappy with the agency failing to use the 150 million euros allocated by the European Commission.
5:01 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman, injures 20 people.

The center of the front-line village was struck with three Russian guided aerial bombs, according to the governor. The attack damaged 13 houses, four stores, two high-rise buildings, two administrative building and two infrastructure facilities, he added.
