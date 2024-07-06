Drone attack on Belgorod Oblast damages buildings, industrial facility, Russian governor claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drone attacks against the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod Oblast overnight on July 6 damaged multiple buildings, vehicles, and an industrial facility, while injuring one person, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

Reports of aerial attacks against Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts, have become a common occurrence in recent months.

According to Gladkov, a total of 11 homes were damaged in the attacks, which also left downed power lines across the community. Undefined social infrastructure was also damaged in the attacks, Gladkov claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gladkov's claims, and Ukraine's military has yet to comment on the alleged attack.

Kyiv does not always claim official responsibility for reported attacks on Russian soil. In some cases, Ukraine has disputed Russian allegations regarding attacks in Belgorod Oblast.

Ukraine has targeted Russia's oil infrastructure and defense industry with increasing attacks throughout the first half of the year.

Earlier in the night, a drone attack on Russia's Krasnador Krai caused fires at two oil depots overnight on July 6, while also damaging a communications tower, various Russian media outlets reported.

On July 1, a Ukrainian drone attack seriously damaged the Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant in Belgorod Oblast, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on July 3. The facility, which is vital for the Russian military-industrial complex, is the only full-cycle metallurgical enterprise in Russia, according to the source.











