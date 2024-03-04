Russian drone attack against Beryslav in Kherson Oblast injures man

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack against the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on March 4 wounded a 55-year-old man, the regional military administration said.

The drone reportedly dropped an explosive device on Beryslav's streets in the morning, injuring the resident. He was hospitalized with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds, officials said.

No further details have been provided at the moment.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River, such as Beryslav, in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Over the previous day, Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one person, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in his morning report on March 4.