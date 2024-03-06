Skip to content
Russian drone attack against Beryslav in Kherson Oblast injures couple

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2024 7:07 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack against the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast injured a husband and wife, the regional military administration said on March 6.

Beryslav is situated on the west bank of the Dnipro River, which was liberated in the fall 2022 counteroffensive. The city is frequently targeted by Russian forces occupying the other side of the bank.  

A drone dropped an explosive onto the couple's home, damaging the building, according to the regional military administration.

The 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman received blast injuries.

"They were given medical assistance" and will "receive further treatment on an outpatient basis," the regional military administration said.

A similar attack against the civilian population of Beryslav wounded a 55-year-old man on March 4 when a drone dropped an explosive device onto a street.  

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
