Russia claims 28 drones downed overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces intercepted and shot down 28 Ukrainian drones overnight over the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, and Black Sea region, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Oct. 18.

Kursk and Belgorod oblasts border Ukraine’s Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts.

Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt said that 10 drones were downed over the region at around 5 a.m. local time.

In Belgorod Oblast, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that six drones were shot down at around 4 a.m. local time.

On Oct. 15, Ukrainian drone attacks on an energy facility in Russia’s Belgorod region caused blackouts in the area.



