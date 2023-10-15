Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: SBU attacks energy facility in Russia’s Belgorod region, causes blackout

by Alexander Khrebet October 15, 2023 2:10 PM 2 min read
A view shows the aftermath of an alleged Ukrainian strike in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, near the border with Ukraine in the Belgorod region, on July 4, 2023. (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on an energy facility in Russia’s Belgorod region caused blackouts in the area, Ukrainska Pravda media outlet reported on Oct. 15, citing Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) sources.

The source said the Russian military sites were connected to the attacked energy facility in the village of Krasnaya Yaruga, which sits just north of the border with Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry and Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on Oct. 15 that the Russian air defense intercepted 27 loitering munitions over the region.

As winter approaches, Russia has escalated its assaults on Ukraine's vital infrastructure.

On Oct. 15, Russian forces struck energy infrastructure in Kherson, causing a partial blackout in the regional capital and disrupting water supplies, service, and the internet connection.

Ukraine is allegedly attempting to strike back.

The SBU source told Ukrainska Pravda that the blackout in the Belgorod region is a “reality that's already knocking at their doorstep."

Gladkov claimed on Oct. 15 that a Ukrainian artillery attack caused a blackout in the villages of Vyazovoe and Repyakhovka.

No casualties were reported in the attacks.

Both Russian settlements sit right on the border with Ukraine and in proximity to Krasnaya Yaruga.

Russia’s Belgorod region borders Ukraine’s Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Russian forces are using the region to launch missile strikes and shell Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Western partners leased Ukraine air defense systems for the cold months ahead, Yuri Ihnat, the Air Force's spokesperson, reported on Oct. 15.

"The fact that Ukraine can have these systems for use during the heating season is a significant and positive sign," he said.

The heating season in Ukraine lasts from mid-October till mid-April.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
