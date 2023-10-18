Russian governor claims 6 drones downed over Belgorod Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

At around 4 a.m. local time on Oct. 18, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that six drones were shot down in Belgorodsky and Yakovlevsky districts of the region.

Gladkov said there were no damages or casualties.

Russia’s Belgorod region borders Ukraine’s Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Russian forces are often using the region to launch missile strikes and shell Ukraine.

On Oct. 15, Ukrainian drone attacks on an energy facility in Russia’s Belgorod region caused blackouts in the area. The Russian Defense Ministry and Gladkov then claimed that the Russian air defense intercepted 27 loitering munitions over the region.

The source said the Russian military sites were connected to the attacked energy facility in the village of Krasnaya Yaruga, which sits just north of the border with Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast.