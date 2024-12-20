Skip to content
Russian cyberattack targets Ukrainian government services

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn December 20, 2024 8:25 AM 1 min read
Russia conducted a cyberattack on Ukraine's government services on Dec. 19, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna said in a statement.

In the largest cyberattack in recent months, several government services were targeted, including state registers the Justice Ministry oversees.

Russia has regularly targeted Ukrainian companies and government institutions with cyberattacks since the onset of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In August, a massive Russian cyberattack targeted Monobank, one of Ukraine's largest banks.

"We are coordinating work on countering cyberattacks and restoring systems. It's already clear that the attack was made by Russia to disrupt the work of critically important infrastructure," Stefanishyna said on Dec. 19.

"(Russia)... is trying to use this situation... to sow panic among citizens of Ukraine and abroad," she said, adding that it will take up to two weeks for impacted government services to resume operation.

In October, Microsoft warned that Russian hackers were targeting U.S. government officials. Cyberattacks and phishing emails are a part of Russia's hybrid war against the West over its support of Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence hackers disrupt Russia’s Gazprombank, source says
The cyberattack, described as a powerful distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) assault, disrupted Gazprombank’s online and mobile banking services.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
