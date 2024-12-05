This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Gazprom, Russia, Cyberattack, Banking, Ukraine, Ukraine's military intelligence
Edit post

Ukrainian intelligence hackers disrupt Russia's Gazprombank, source says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 5, 2024 2:56 PM 1 min read
Gazprombank takes part in the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 14, 2023. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Cyber specialists from Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) successfully attacked the systems of Gazprombank, one of Russia’s largest banks, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 5.

The cyberattack, described as a powerful distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) assault, disrupted Gazprombank's online and mobile banking services. DDoS attacks direct excessive amounts of traffic at a website in order to overload its servers, often causing disruptions to service.

"Hundreds of thousands of Russians will be unable to transfer money and carry out online payments due to Gapzormank applications not working," the source said. Russian state media confirmed on Dec. 4 issues with access to the bank's website.

The attack reportedly rendered Gazprombank’s website inaccessible in France and Germany, with its mobile application also experiencing outages. Gazprombank serves around 3 million individuals and 45,000 businesses and is a critical financial institution in Russia.

This disruption follows sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury on Gazprombank on Nov. 21, further targeting the bank amid ongoing efforts to pressure Russia over its war against Ukraine.

Both Russia and Ukraine have widely employed cyber warfare during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, targeting businesses and government institutions with crippling hacker attacks.

Ukraine sanctions Georgian government amid crackdown on EU-protests
The sanctions target oligarch and de facto leader of Georgian Dream Bidzina Ivanishvili and 18 other individuals.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.