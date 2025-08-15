Russia kills 6 civilians, injures 17 in Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Russian attacks in Ukraine killed at least six civilians and injured at least 17, including a child, over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 15.

The attacks take place shortly before a high-stakes summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, part of Washington's efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Russia launched 97 Shahed-type drones and decoys against Ukraine overnight, as well as two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 63 drones, while 34 drones struck 13 locations, according to the statement.

A 55-year-old man was injured during a Russian air strike against the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Multiple apartment buildings, houses, a school, an industrial facility, a fire station, a pharmacy, and other buildings were damaged in Russian attacks across the region.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in the town of Kostiantynivka and another in the village of Virivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Seven people were wounded in the region over the past day.

Russian attacks killed four people and injured two in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The fatalities included a 64-year-old man killed in the village of Kozacha Lopan, a man and a woman aged 69 in the village of Nechvolodivka, and a 38-year-old man in the village of Nova Kozacha.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured five, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A multi-story building, 22 houses, farm buildings, gas pipelines, and a car were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, a 32-year-old man was injured during a drone attack against the Myropillia community, the regional military administration said. A separate Russian attack against the city of Sumy started a fire at a gas station and injured one civilian, according to the State Emergency Service.