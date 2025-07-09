At least 5 killed, 39 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

Ukraine endured the largest aerial attack since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, with at least five civilians killed and 39 injured across multiple regions over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said on July 9.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched a record 728 Shahed-type drones, as well as 13 cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Of this number, 718 targets were neutralized, including 296 drones shot down and seven cruise missiles intercepted. The remaining 415 drones were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare systems.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said one person was killed and four injured in attacks that struck the city of Kharkiv and eight surrounding settlements. Russian forces used a combination of Shahed drones, guided bombs, rockets, and FPV (first-person-view) drones. Several civilian houses, power lines, and farm infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said one person was killed and 17 others injured during drone attacks, artillery shelling, and air strikes that hit dozens of towns and villages, including Kherson city. Damage to apartment buildings, houses, a farm, and civilian vehicles was reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that Russian strikes killed three civilians, including two in Bilytske and one in Novyi Donbas. Eleven more people were wounded in the region.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said three civilians were wounded in the Polohy district. Russian forces carried out 482 attacks on 14 settlements using drones, artillery, and rockets. A couple was hospitalized with shrapnel injuries after a strike on the Stepnohirsk community.

In Sumy Oblast, regional authorities reported that one person was wounded in the Shostka district by a drone strike. Over a 24-hour period, 75 Russian attacks were recorded across 39 settlements, damaging residential buildings, schools, and administrative buildings.

In Kyiv Oblast, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk confirmed that one person in the Brovary district was hospitalized with chest injuries following a Russian drone strike.