Russian attacks kill 1, injure 30 in Ukraine over past day

Russian strikes across Ukrainian regions killed at least one civilian and injured at least 30 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 12.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 48 Shahed-type strike drones and decoys overnight, as well as four Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian defenses intercepted 36 drones, while 12 drones and three missiles struck seven locations, according to the statement.

Russian forces launched dozens of attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 11, injuring six people and damaging an apartment building, houses, a gas pipeline, and other civilian properties, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A 55-year-old woman was injured in the same district during subsequent attacks overnight.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured 13 over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filaskhin.

A civilian was killed and another injured during a Russian attack on Shakhove, eight were wounded in Bilozerske, two in Kostiantynivka, and one each in Pokrovsk and Illinivka, according to the governor.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 78-year-old man was injured during a Russian attack on the town of Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian attacks injured five people in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. A high-rise building, 13 houses, a cell tower, a gas station, and other civilian properties were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, a man born in 1987 was injured during a Russian drone strike in the area of the city of Sumy, the regional authorities reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three women were injured in Russian strikes against the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.