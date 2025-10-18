Russian attacks kill one, injure 11 over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed one civilian and injured at least 11 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Oct. 18.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported downing 136 drones launched by Russia overnight. Russia also launched three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from its Kursk region. Russia attacked the north, south, east, and central Ukraine.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian attack killed a 58-year-old man and injured an 83-year-old woman. In total, Russian forces struck 12 settlements in the region with 23 drones, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Kherson, a 20-year-old woman is in serious condition after her car was attacked with an explosive device dropped from a drone. Governor of Kherson Oblast Oleksandr Prokudin reported that Russian shelling damaged six apartment buildings, 11 houses, an administrative building, an educational institution, a bus, and vehicles. Three people were injured, according to the Kherson regional administration.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was injured as a result of a drone attack, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. The oblast came under attack from five airstrikes, artillery, and drones. Damage to housing, vehicles, and an educational institution was reported.

Five people were injured in Sumy Oblast over the past day as a result of Russian attacks, according to the regional administration.

No casualties were reported in Poltava, but a warehouse building and a commercial enterprise were damaged by a drone strike, which caused a fire.

Drone attacks damaged a medical facility, a farm, a greenhouse, and a car in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Nikopol, a city in the region, came under Russian artillery attacks over the past day, according to Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko.

In Cherkasy, seven drones were shot down, causing a small fire and damage to windows and the roof of a residential house, according to the Governor of Cherkasy Oblast, Ihor Taburets.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the officials' statements.

The Russian-installed governor of the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast, Vladimir Saldo, also said a married couple was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on Oct. 18. The two were staying in a temporary accommodation center for evacuees, according to Saldo. Information coming from Russian-occupied territories is tightly controlled, making it particularly difficult to assess such claims independently.