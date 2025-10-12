KI logo
7 killed, 23 injured, including children, in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Kateryna Denisova
The aftermath of a Russian attack near the Church of Ioan Pochaivskyi in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 11, 2025. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed seven civilians and injured 23 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 12.

Ukrainian forces downed 103 out of the 118 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Russia also launched a Kh-31 missile.

The missile and 15 drones struck 10 different locations, according to the statement.

The Russian overnight attack targeted energy and civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, injuring one person, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

A Russian airstrike struck near the Church of Ioan Pochaivskyi in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, at a time when locals were present there. Two people were killed and five others injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Another person was injured in a separate location in the city as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike.

Two more residents were killed, and three suffered from injuries in the region over the past day.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast with an FPV (first-person-view) drone, injuring a 54-year-old man, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

A Russian FPV drone attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed a 23-year-old woman and injured a 63-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In a separate attack in the region, an 11-year-old girl suffered injuries.

Five people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured in a Russian attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 30 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were killed, and five others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Kateryna Denisova

Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent, covering Ukrainian domestic politics and social issues. She joined the newsroom in 2024 as a news editor following four years at the NV media outlet. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She was also a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Sunday, October 12
