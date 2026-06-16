3 killed, 68 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day, passenger bus targeted in Kherson

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured 68 others over the past day, regional authorities said on June 16.

Kherson was among the hardest-hit cities, with more than 20 casualties reported in the city on June 15-16.

A man was killed and six people injured in a Russian strike on a bus in Kherson, regional authorities said on the morning of May 16.

Ukraine's National Police said that as officers arrived at the scene, Russia launched another attack, injuring two police officers. The injured also included the bus driver, a 75-year-old woman, and men aged 66 and 64, police said.

Over the past day, another 21 people were injured elsewhere in Kherson Oblast, including a child, while one person was killed, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The strikes were part of a broader drone assault across the country, as Russian forces launched 132 long-range attack drones, including Shahed-type drones, and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles against Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Air defences intercepted 114 drones, while the missiles and 16 drones struck nine locations. Debris fell in eight other locations, according to the statement.

In Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and seven others were injured in Russian strikes over the past day, according to Governor Oleh Hryhorov.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 22 people, including four children, were injured as Russian forces attacked 12 settlements across the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russia used a range of weapons, including missiles, guided aerial bombs, Shahed-type drones, Molniya drones, FPV drones, and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 11 people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 798 strikes on 47 settlements across the region over the past day, according to authorities.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 39-year-old man was injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Russia carries out daily air attacks across Ukraine, killing and injuring dozens of civilians each day. May 2026 was the deadliest month since April 2022, according to a June 12 report by the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU).

The mission verified at least 274 civilian deaths and 1,763 injuries during the month, marking the highest monthly casualty toll recorded in the past four years.