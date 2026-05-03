Russian attacks kill 8, injure over 70 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed eight people and injured at least 71 over the past day, regional authorities said on May 3.

Ukrainian forces downed 249 out of the 268 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. A ballistic Iskander-M missile and nineteen drones struck 15 different locations, and debris fell in one more area, according to the statement.

A Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured one person over the past day.

On the morning of May 3, Russian troops struck an area near a gas station in the village of Krynychky, injuring six people, including a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old pregnant woman, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

The attack set a truck on fire and damaged a bus carrying 40 children, which had managed to evacuate before the attack, he added.

Two people were injured in Mykolaiv, as Russia struck the city with ballistic missiles, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

A 17-year-old boy suffered injuries after a Russian FPV-drone targeted him in the town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Russian drone attacks injured nine people in Sumy Oblast, including a two-year-old child and two boys aged 10 and 11, local authorities reported. A 45-year-old man was killed in the Krasnopillia community when a Russian drone detonated.

Separately, a Russian missile strike injured six people in the Krolevets community. Two others were injured in a mortar attack, according to the report.

Two people were killed in Dobropillia and Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Nine more people were injured in the region over the past day.

Russian troops also attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing two people and injuring five others, including a child, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 39 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were killed and 26 others were injured, including three children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A Russian drone also targeted a car in Kherson in the morning of May 3, killing a man, the governor said. The attack injured a 63-year-old woman and three men, aged 48, 55 and 61.