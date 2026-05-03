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Ukraine hits 2 Russian shadow fleet vessels near Novorossiysk port

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by Kateryna Denisova
Ukraine hits 2 Russian shadow fleet vessels near Novorossiysk port
Footage purporting to show Ukraine’s attack on Russian shadow fleet vessels near the entrance to Novorossiysk port in the Black Sea. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

Ukrainian forces attacked two Russian shadow fleet vessels near the entrance to the port in the Russian city of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 3.

"These tankers were actively used to transport oil. Now they won't be," Zelensky said, publishing purported footage of the attack.

The attack is the latest in a series of strikes as Ukraine intensifies long-range attacks on Russia's energy sector, aiming to undermine a key source of funding for Moscow’s war effort.

The operation was led by the General Staff Chief Andrii Hnatov, with the involvemnet of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Navy.

"Ukraine's long-range capabilities will be developed comprehensively — at sea, in the air, and on land," Zelensky said.

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Footage purporting to show Ukraine’s attack on Russian shadow fleet vessels near the entrance to Novorossiysk port in the Black Sea. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russia’s oil terminal in Novorossiysk.

Novorossiysk has become a central base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet after repeated Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea, increasing its importance as both a military and logistical hub.

Russia has assembled a so-called shadow fleet since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022.

The network relies on shell companies, opaque ownership structures, and frequently changing national flags to obscure ties to Moscow and bypass Western sanctions on Russian oil exports.

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The Kyiv IndependentLesia Ogryzko
Russian oilNovorossiyskUkraineBlack SeaShadow fleetRussia
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Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Before joining the team, she worked at the NV media outlet. Kateryna also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

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