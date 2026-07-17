Russian attacks kill 7, injure 67 across Ukraine over past day as Odesa targeted again amid tourist season

Russian attacks have killed seven people and injured another 67 across Ukraine over the past day, as Moscow continues to target Odesa amid the tourist season, local authorities said.

Russian forces launched a Kh-31P anti-radiation missile, seven Kh-59/69 guided missiles, and 130 Shahed-type attack drones against Ukraine overnight, while Ukrainian air defenses intercepted five Kh-59/69 missiles and 115 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across the country's north, south, and east, the Air Force said.

Two missiles and eight drones penetrated Ukraine's air defenses and struck targets at seven locations, while debris from downed drones and missiles was recorded at five sites. The Kh-31P anti-radiation missile did not hit its target, the report said.

Odesa Oblast and its regional center, Odesa, were among the areas hit hardest in the attack, with two people killed and at least 10 injured. One of the victims was a woman who was walking with her children in a park at the time of the strike. The children survived, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The Red Cross branch in Ukraine later said the woman killed in the attack was its volunteer and first-aid instructor, Olena Arkhipova. She was heading to a shelter with her children when the strike occurred. Arkhipova was a single mother who was raising three children.

Odesa, a major Black Sea port city and one of Ukraine's most popular seaside destinations, has faced repeated Russian attacks during the summer tourist season. The strikes come at a time when the city typically sees an influx of visitors drawn to its beaches, historic center, and coastal attractions.

Russian forces have been launching missile strikes against Odesa almost every day for the past week.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured five others, including four children. Russian forces carried out 853 strikes on 58 settlements across the region over the past day, according to the local authorities.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in the village of Nadiia, while 14 others were injured across the region, including 12 in the city of Kramatorsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed in the village of Vysokyi, while 14 others were injured in Russian attacks across the region over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks injured 10 people across three communities, including a four-year-old girl who was inside a car on the Sumy-Bilany highway at the time of the attack. Another victim, a 69-year-old woman in the city of Sumy, suffered an acute stress reaction, according to the local authorities.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 38 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring eight people over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian drone attacks injured five civilians, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 73-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack on Nikopol district, according to Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused power outages in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts, Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo said.