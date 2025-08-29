Russian attacks kill 5, injure 26 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 26 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Aug. 29.

Ukrainian forces downed 46 out of the 68 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Twenty-two drones managed to strike at nine different locations.

The drone attack hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a man and a woman, and injuring one more 50-year-old woman in the region, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Two men, aged 46 and 69, also suffered injuries in a drone strike on the city of Dnipro.

Russian drone attacks on Sumy Oblast injured two women born in 1956 and 1967, the regional military administration reported.

A 33-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. A 37-year-old man and two women aged 37 and 59 were injured, he added.

Russia targeted Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring a 1-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man in the village of Malokaterynivka, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Seven people suffered injuries in Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 35 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were killed, and nine others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.