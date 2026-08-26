Russian attacks kill 4, injure 95 across Ukraine as FPV drone targets rescuers in Kramatorsk in double-tap attack

Russian attacks killed at least four people and injured at least 95 across Ukraine over the past day, as Russian forces attacked rescue workers in Kramatorsk, eastern Donetsk Oblast, local authorities said on Aug. 25-26.

Russian forces launched a double-tap attack on rescue workers who were dealing with the aftermath of a Russian strike on a nine-story residential block in Kramatorsk, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Telegram on Aug. 25.

A Russian first-person view (FPV) drone struck an armored ambulance belonging to the State Emergency Service. The vehicle was damaged, but no personnel were injured, the rescuers said.

This attack marks the second incident this week in which Russian troops attacked rescue workers on duty, according to the State Emergency Service

"Despite the danger, emergency services continue to help people and deal with the aftermath of Russian strikes," the Telegram statement read.

The attacks on Kramatorsk injured 26 people over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said on Aug. 26. He added that 37 high-rise buildings, three educational, and one infrastructure facility were damaged.

Across Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed, and eight were injured.

Russian forces launched 163 drones across Ukraine overnight on Aug. 26, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defense downed 132 drones over the north, south, and east of the country. Some drones made it through and struck 18 locations, while the debris of downed drones was found at three locations, the report read.

A house on fire after Russian attacks on Chernihiv Oblast on Aug. 26, 2026. (The State Emergence Service / Telegram)

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops carried out 28 attacks over the day, killing a 39-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter with a drone and injuring 14 others in the region, governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Aug. 26.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks in the region killed one person and injured 12 others, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, over the past day, 23 people were injured, including two children, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, nine people were injured by Russian attacks, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 935 attacks on 47 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, Fedorov said.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured six people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported, according to the reports published on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

July of 2026 saw the most civilians killed or injured in Ukraine since March 2022, according to the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU).

At least 437 civilians in Ukraine were killed and 2,610 injured in July alone, the monitoring group said on Aug. 13. This represents a 30% increase from June, which previously held the record for the deadliest month since April 2022.

Ukrainian civilian casualties in July 2026 were 70% higher than in July the previous year, while casualties among children also rose to their highest level since April 2022, with 17 children killed and 166 injured.