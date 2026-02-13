Zelensky's ex-chief of staff Yermak to represent Ukrainian athlete in IOC case, lawyer says

Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky's former chief of staff, has joined the team of lawyers representing Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych in his case against the International Olympic Committee, lawyer Masi Nayyem said late on Feb. 12.

Yermak resigned on Nov. 28 following searches by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) at his premises earlier that day. Yermak is being investigated in in a case involving state nuclear power monopoly Energoatom, the biggest corruption investigation during Zelensky's presidency. He has not been charged yet.

Heraskevych, who is expected to be represented by Yermak, said on Feb. 10 that he had been barred from using a custom helmet at the 2026 Winter Olympics that honors Ukrainian athletes killed in Russia’s war. Later he was also disqualified from the Olympics.

Yermak and Nayyem did not respond to requests for comment.

“After a post on social media about cooperation among lawyers who have expertise in this field, some lawyers contacted me," Nayyem, the founder of the Ukrainian law firm Miller, told news outlet Ukrainska Pravda. "...After that, Andriy Yermak called me and said that he has some experience in cases like this and offered to get involved. We discussed that we need to analyze the scope of work and determine in which part help will be needed — and he will join in accordingly."

Nayyem added, however, that "Vladyslav himself will make the decision as to which of the lawyers will handle which part of the case.”

Yermak received a lawyer's license in 1995 and suspended his legal practice when he became Zelensky's chief of staff in 2020. After resigning from his post in November 2025, Yermak officially resumed his legal practice on Jan. 23, 2026.

Yermak said after his resignation that he intended to go to the front line. The Defense Ministry said in January that he had not enlisted to serve in the army.

Ukrainian news outlet Dzerkalo Tyzhnya reported in December, citing its sources, that Yermak continued to communicate with Zelensky regularly and kept his political influence.

Ukrainska Pravda reported on Feb. 6 that Yermak had met several top officials since his resignation.





