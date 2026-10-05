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NATO drafts strategy on repelling Russian attack against eastern flank

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by Martin Fornusek
NATO drafts strategy on repelling Russian attack against eastern flank
Commander, U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied commander Europe (SACEUR), General Alexus Grynkewich looks on during an event to mark the 250th anniversary of the US' Declaration of Independence, hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Belgium at the Jubelpark (Parc du Cinquantenaire), in Brussels on June 28, 2026. (Nicolas Maeterlinck / Belga / AFP via Getty Images) / Belgium OUT

NATO is preparing a plan to defend against a possible Russian attack on its eastern flank while integrating drones and AI into its defenses, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 5, citing the plan's draft and undisclosed official sources.

Supreme Allied Commander Europe, U.S. General Alexus Grynkewich, is set to present the strategy, called Theory of Victory, in Poland on Oct. 12, according to Bloomberg.

A NATO official confirmed the plan's existence to the Kyiv Independent.

While allied officials have said that a conventional Russian attack against NATO is not imminent, they have warned that Moscow might attempt to test the alliance's eastern flank by hybrid attacks or drone incursions.

Grynkewich's plan is intended to clarify how NATO would respond to a potential incursion into its territory and reassure the public of the alliance's readiness, according to Bloomberg.

According to the outlet's sources, it would outline how to integrate traditional military capabilities with new technologies that emerged after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The alliance plans to repel a potential Russian incursion through a combination of land forces and other assets, including drones and AI-powered targeting.

Subsequently, allied forces would seek to destroy Russian command and control to deliver a quick and decisive victory.

At the same time, the plan said NATO would avoid any provocations on its part while working to counter Russian hybrid attacks.

NATO has not publicly commented on the contents of the plan.

Tensions between Russia and the alliance have surged since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022, with Moscow repeatedly issuing threats to NATO members and countries backing Kyiv.

The concerns are further fueled by escalating Russian hybrid attacks and provocations on NATO soil, from drone incursions in Poland and Romania to alleged Moscow-backed sabotage operations in Estonia and Germany.

The Baltic Sea region is often cited as the most likely flashpoint in a Russia-NATO confrontation, but local governments have said they do not see signs of a Moscow planning a cnventional attack in near future.

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The Baltic Sea region. (Julia Zakharevych/The Kyiv Independent)

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Martin Fornusek

Assistant Editor

Martin Fornusek is an assistant editor at the Kyiv Independent. Until recently, Martin held the role of foreign affairs reporter specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, focusing on developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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