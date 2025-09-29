KI logo
Russian attacks kill 3, injure 76 in Ukraine over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova
Aftermath following the Russian overnight strike on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Sept. 29, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least 76 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 29.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian strike killed a 44-year-old man and injured a 41-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl in the village of Slatyne. In the village of Borshchova a 79-year-old man was killed, while a 67-year-old woman suffered injuries in the village of Shevchenkove, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian drone attack against the Mezhova community injured a 44-year-old man. Another FPV (first-person-view) drone strike against the village of Mezhova district killed a woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 49 people suffered injuries as a result of a Russian attacks against the region. Russian forces launched 696 strikes across 17 localities in the region in the past day, according to the local military administration.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured 11 people, including five in the town of Kostiantynivka, five in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, and one in the village of Vodianske, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attack injured a 42-year-old woman and two men, aged 20 and 33, in the Konotop community. Three women, aged 62, 74, and 41, suffered injuries in the Seredyna-Buda community, while a 65-year-old woman was injured in a Russian drone strike against the Buryn community, according to the local military administration.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 34 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, five people suffered injuries, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Monday, September 29
Monday, September 29
