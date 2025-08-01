Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 37 over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Russian attacks kill 3, injure 37 over past day
The aftermath of the Russian strike against the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Aug. 1, 2025. (Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak / Telegram)

Russian attacks against Ukraine have killed at least three civilians and injured at least 37 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 1.

Russian forces launched 72 Shahed-type drones from Russia's Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk airfields against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare intercepted 44 drones, while another 28 reached their targets at nine locations in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured 11 in the city of Kramatorsk, while another six suffered injuries in the embattled town of Pokrovsk. Two people were also injured in the front-line town of Kostiantynivka and another one in the village of Sviatohorivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed a 63-year-old man and injured another five in the Zaporizhzhia district. Russian forces launched 614 strikes across 12 localities in the region in the past day, according to the local military administration.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, six people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked the Synelnykove district, injuring a 35-year-old woman, as well as a 4-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. Both children were hospitalized. Another Russian attack against the Marhanets community injured a 25-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two men, aged 51 and 54, suffered injuries in the Russian strikes against the town of Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russia’s rocket-powered kamikaze drones are now hitting Kyiv — here’s everything we know
“There is preliminary information that there were rocket-powered Shahed-type drones,” said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarCivilian casualtiesDnipropetrovsk OblastKharkiv OblastDonetsk OblastZaporizhzhia OblastKherson Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, August 1
Russian cyberspies hit embassies in Moscow, Microsoft reports.

The group is using an "adversary-in-the-middle" technique to deploy its custom "ApolloShadow" malware for intelligence collection. This campaign, active since at least 2024, poses a high risk to diplomatic entities and sensitive organizations in Moscow, particularly those relying on local internet providers.

Russia tightens citizenship law over 'hostile' acts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law significantly expanding the grounds for revoking naturalized Russian citizenship, now listing crimes such as extremism, murder, and collaboration against the state.

Friday, August 1
Show More

Editors' Picks