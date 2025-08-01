Russian attacks kill 3, injure 37 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine have killed at least three civilians and injured at least 37 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 1.

Russian forces launched 72 Shahed-type drones from Russia's Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk airfields against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare intercepted 44 drones, while another 28 reached their targets at nine locations in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured 11 in the city of Kramatorsk, while another six suffered injuries in the embattled town of Pokrovsk. Two people were also injured in the front-line town of Kostiantynivka and another one in the village of Sviatohorivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed a 63-year-old man and injured another five in the Zaporizhzhia district. Russian forces launched 614 strikes across 12 localities in the region in the past day, according to the local military administration.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, six people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked the Synelnykove district, injuring a 35-year-old woman, as well as a 4-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. Both children were hospitalized. Another Russian attack against the Marhanets community injured a 25-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two men, aged 51 and 54, suffered injuries in the Russian strikes against the town of Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.